Iranian business magnate names obstacles to Russian exports

2017-11-04 11:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Business magnate and a member of Tehran trade chamber, Asadollah Asgaroladi, has said that the volume of Iran’s exports to Russia would experience a triple surge over the next year, if the sides remove the existing obstacles.

"Although Iran and Russia enjoy proper economic ties, the sides have failed to boost the volume of the trade as obstacles still exist," Asgaroladi told Iran's rolling news channels IRINN on Thursday.

Elaborating on solutions to remove the obstacles he described shortcomings in banking ties as a main obstacle.

"We are not satisfied with the banking ties," he said.

Then he touched upon the issue of transportation, saying there is a need for air cargo carriers as dairy products expire soon.

He also spoke about the issue of visa, urging the Russian government to issue one-year multiple-entry visa for Iranian traders.

Asadollah Asgaroladi also believes that launching direct flights between Iran and southern Russia could contribute to boosting the Islamic Republic’s exports.

Iran exported $400 million worth of commodities to Russia over the last fiscal year ending March 20. The value of Iran’s imports from Russia last year exceeded $1.5 billion.

The heads of state of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran met in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss trilateral ties.