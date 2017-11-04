Xi Jinping says pays great attention to development of China-Uzbekistan partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his response to congratulations from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on occasion of his re-election as General Secretary of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said he pays great attention to development of comprehensive China-Uzbekistan strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping expressed gratitude for Mirziyoyev's congratulatory message on occasion of successful completion of the 19th Congress of China’s Communist Party and his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party.

Both countries maintain close contacts at a high level, cooperate closely based on political trust as part of the “One Belt, One Road” project, and implement a number of large-scale projects that bring real benefits to the two countries’ peoples.

Xi Jinping also expressed readiness to continue expanding bilateral relations with Uzbekistan and opening new ways to achieve sustainable and long-term development for the benefit of the two countries’ peoples.