Ex-minister of national security summoned to Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office

2017-11-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4



Azerbaijan’s former national security minister, Eldar Mahmudov, has been summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Spokesman of the Prosecutor General’s Office Eldar Sultanov told Trend Nov. 4.

Sultanov said Lieutenant-Colonel Vugar Mahmudov, who served as deputy department head at Anti-Terrorism Center of the former Ministry of National Security, actually acting as an assistant to the former minister, has been arrested in connection with an investigation by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The spokesman noted that Vugar Mahmudov was charged with embezzlement of large amounts of state property together with an organized gang, demanding citizens' property by using threats, grossly violating the legislation on operational search activity, as well as with fraud and abuse of office for greed and personal interests.

A four-month arrest warrant was issued by the Baku Military Court against Vugar Mahmudov.

Azerbaijan’s former national security minister, Eldar Mahmudov, was summoned to the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office for interrogation in connection with Vugar Mahmudov's case.