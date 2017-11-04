Peace possible after Karabakh conflict resolution within Azerbaijan’s integrity: MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Regional peace and economic development are interlinked with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

The MP believes the expectations on the soonest turnabout in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are linked with the recent trilateral meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

“We hope the meeting will result in serious changes in the negotiation process,” MP Aliyev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.