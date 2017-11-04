Azerbaijan will make protest to CNN, says Foreign Ministry (EXCLUSIVE)

2017-11-04 13:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trend’s interview with spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Hikmat Hajiyev

Q: CNN Greece has presented a story from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories. How would you comment on this?

A: As it can be seen, the story is one-sided and biased. It propagates the illegal regime created in Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenian armed forces and distorts the essence of the conflict. It is also obvious that the story was prepared on commercial conditions at the request of Armenian Defense Ministry and is of political advertising nature. Regretfully, CNN Greece fulfills non-objective and biased political orders. We will convey our objection to CNN on this issue.

Q: In the mentioned CNN story, Armenia’s defense minister touches upon the UN Security Council’s resolutions. What’s your opinion on that?

A: The UN Security Council has adopted 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 854 (1993) and 884 (1993) resolutions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, condemning the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, confirming Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders, and demands immediate, absolute and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from Azerbaijan’s territories.

The resolution 874 welcomes and commends the adjusted timetable of urgent steps to implement Security Council resolutions 822 and 853 set out by OSCE Minsk Group and all its members. The document, prepared in accordance with the mandate of the resolution 853, envisages stage-by-stage withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands within a concrete schedule.

In his SG/SM/5469 speech, dated October 31, 1994, the UN secretary general openly said the UN position is based on four principles which are reflected in different resolutions of the UN Security Council. The first principle is Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. The second principle is the inviolability of international borders. The third principle is the unacceptability of the use of force for acquisition of territory, and the fourth principle is the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign troops from occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Instead of preparing the Armenian people for peace in accordance with the international law, Armenia’s defense minister illiterately tries to explain the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

At the same time, he distorts the UN Security Council’s resolutions in a ridiculous way and thereby tries to deceive the Armenian people and the international community. Such a distorting action undermines the peace process for the conflict’s settlement.

Q: Armenia’s defense minister also touches upon the issues related to the European Union and Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. How would you comment on that?

A: The European Union expressed its decisive and unequivocal position on the developments in Spain’s Catalonia. As it said, there should be respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders of states, and territorial integrity of states can’t be violated against the will of the central government and people. Respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty of EU and non-EU states has also been indicated in the EU Global Strategy as the main principle.

What makes the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict different is that Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani lands using force and has carried out ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories. Violation and occupation, from which Europe suffered during the Second World War, stand at the core of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The adoption of 1975 Helsinki Final Act once again reaffirmed the inadmissibility of attempts to change internationally recognized borders of states by using force and the principle of inviolability of borders.