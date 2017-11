SOCAR offshore drilling worker dies in incident

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

SOCAR told Trend Nov. 4 that Rasim Aliyev, a drilling assistant with the 28 May Oil and Gas Production Department of SOCAR, fell into the sea while working at the offshore well #262.

As a result of operative measures, he was recovered from the sea, but it was later identified that he had died.

Investigation was started into the causes of the incident.

Story still developing