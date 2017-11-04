Azerbaijani Armed Forces conduct live-firing exercise (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

A live-firing exercise was conducted in line with the combat training plan of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as part the NATO Operational Capability Concept (OCC), said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message Nov. 4.

The exercise evaluated the compliance of equipment, communications assets, the level of English proficiency of the military personnel, and other necessary operational capabilities with NATO standards and requirements, as well as the fulfillment of tactical tasks in the NATO OCC Pool of Forces and other operations.