Chennai Rains: water recedes in parts, but death toll rises

2017-11-04 14:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Heavy rains have reportedly claimed at least 12 lives in the city, sparking fears of a repeat of the 2015 deluge, The quint reports.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of two girls who were electrocuted to death because of the floods.