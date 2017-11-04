Lion's share of defense orders realized by Kazakh enterprises

2017-11-04 14:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Some 70 percent of defense orders in Kazakhstan are placed with domestic enterprises, said Aset Kurmangaliyev, the deputy minister of defense and aerospace industry.

"We decided to unify the standards regulating the defense industry and the state defense orders, because today almost 70 percent of the defense orders are realized by the enterprises of Kazakhstan," Kurmangaliyev said, Kazakh media reported.

He said that in Article 3 of the legislation on state defense orders there is a list of services and properties that should be included in the state defense orders.

"Basically, we are currently working on a state order with the Defense Ministry, the National Guard, and there are a number of orders from law enforcement agencies," Kurmangaliyev added.

The Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan will control, place and form state defense orders starting next year. These powers can be transferred to the Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry from the Ministry of Defense after approval of a new bill.