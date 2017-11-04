Azerbaijani oil prices for Oct. 30 - Nov.3

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $62.5 per barrel on Oct. 30- Nov. 3 or $3.11 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $63.62 per barrel, while the lowest price was $61.47 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $58.8 per barrel on Oct. 30-Nov. 3 or $2.56 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $59.37 per barrel and the lowest price was $58.27 per barrel on Dec. 19-23.

Average price of Brent Dated was $60.8 per barrel on Oct. 30- Nov. 3 or $0.39 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $61.32 per barrel and the lowest price was $60.41 during the reporting period.