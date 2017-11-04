Azerbaijan’s State Security Service detains citizen suspected of treason (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has detained Miryusif Soltanov on charges of state treason.

The press service of the State Security Service told Trend Nov. 4 that Soltanov is suspected of treason through spying in exchange for financial interest and smuggling Azerbaijani citizens out of the country and handing them over to the employees of foreign special services.

Miryusif Sultanov is charged under Article 274 (state treason) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and a preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen against him.

Investigative operations are underway.