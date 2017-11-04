US embassy sponsors "WoWoman in Me" empowerment program

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.4

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

On Nov.4, the "WoWoman in Me" program by WoWoman Azerbaijan, a project supported by the US embassy in Baku, completed its six-week intensive leadership and mentoring program with a closing conference.

The goal of the "WoWoman in Me" program is to support and enable women to first identify their dreams and give them resources to build the skills to achieve those dreams.

Addressing the event, founder of the WoWoman Azerbaijan women empowerment platform Zara Huseynova said that the program was built based on personal experiences from dozens of conferences, events and trainings, including at Harvard, Stanford and others.

"This has been the biggest and hardest project for us, but the results and the participants' feedback are the most rewarding," she added.

The event's special guest, Google's Manager for Central Asia and Eastern Europe Nina Levchuk, talked about the importance of the mentorship in societal development.

Further, First Advisor of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis emphasized the possibility to change the future by breaking stereotypes.

Public Affairs Officer of the US embassy in Azerbaijan Caroline Savage shared her experience and tips for building and cultivating networks that can be critical at key junctures in building a career.