Typhoon deaths in central Vietnam rise to 11, many missing

2017-11-04 20:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Typhoon Damrey has claimed at least 11 human lives and left many people missing after striking Vietnam's central region on Saturday morning, Xinxua reported.

The 11 victims are from the three central provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh, the provincial People's Committee said, adding that the severe typhoon also ripped off roofs of thousands of houses and uprooted many trees.

In Khanh Hoa alone, Damrey has killed seven people, left two people missing, and injured five others, it said.

The typhoon swept through Vietnam's central highlands region on Saturday morning, and is forecast to reach Cambodia's southern provinces on Saturday evening, but will still cause rain and winds in Vietnam's central region in the next few days.

Fairly strong winds on Saturday morning destroyed or damaged several welcome gates and billboards on the key roads along My Son beach in central Da Nang city, which will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week from Nov. 6-11.

According to the Da Nang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the municipal authorities have put forth three scenarios in which the city will have to respond to the typhoon, floods and high waves, even tsunamis to help ensure safety and security of the APEC week with the participation of some 10,000 delegates, 2,000 chief executive officers of leading firms in APEC economies, and 3,000 reporters.