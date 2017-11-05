U.S. solider killed in Afghanistan: coalition

2017-11-05 04:49 | www.trend.az | 1

A U.S. soldier of the NATO-led coalition forces has been killed in Afghanistan, said the coalition forces in a statement on Sunday, Xinxua reported.

The service member died as a result of wounds sustained during operations in restive Logar province, 60 km south of Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday afternoon.

"On behalf of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother," General John Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said in the statement.

"Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism," he added.

The statement said that more information will be released as appropriate.

Fourteen foreign soldiers have lost their lives in the militancy-hit Afghanistan so far this year.