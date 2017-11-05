Baku holds cycling race devoted to State Flag Day (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A cycling race, organized by the Azerbaijani State Security Service and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, was held in Baku November 5.

The race under the motto "Our flag is our pride" is devoted to the State Flag Day to be celebrated in the country November 9.

Head of the State Security Service, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, members of the State Security Service’s cycling club and Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, as well as amateur cyclists participated in the race.

The race started in front of the State Security Service’s building and ended in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace. More than 200 cyclists have ridden a 12 kilometer-route.

The participants revered the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev. They put wreaths and flowers to the monument of the nationwide leader in the park in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace.