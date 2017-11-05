Turkmenistan elected as vice president of UNESCO General Conference

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The 39th session of the General Conference of the UN Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO) kicked off in the General Staff of the organization in Paris, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Turkmenistan was elected UNESCO deputy chairman at the 202nd session of the Executive Council of the organization, the message said.

The Great Silk Road passed through Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan has a rich culture, various natural landscapes and unique archaeological monuments included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.