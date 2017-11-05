At least 100 people killed in explosion in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria

At least 100 people were killed in the deadly blast, which took place at a refugee center near the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, Sputnik reported referring the country's state media.

According to the Syrian state television, dozens of people were injured.

The incident took place at a major refugee center to the northwest of Deir ez-Zor, where the suicide bomber detonated an explosive device installed in his car. The refugee center is located in the area between Koniko and Jafra. The exact number of victims is unknown.

Responsibility for the attack was not assumed by any of the terrorist organizations.

According to the media reports, the majority of the victims of the terrorist attack are women and children.