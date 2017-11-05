Turkey exports to Iran fall by 60%

2017-11-05 21:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

he trade turnover between Iran and Turkey stood at $8.151 billion during the first nine months of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The figure indicates a rise by 14.24 percent compared to same period of the preceding year ($7.135 billion).

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $899.169 million in September 2017.

The exports of Turkey to Iran in September 2017 was valued at about $218.092 million ($456.207 million in September 2016), meanwhile the country imported goods worth $681.104 million from Iran in the same month ($‎358.574 ‎million in the same period of 2016).

Turkey's exports to Iran in the first nine months of 2017 amounted to $2.315 billion, compared to $3.814 billion in the first nine months of 2016.



The country also imported $5.836 billion worth of goods from Iran in the period, 75.7 percent more compared to the first nine months of 2016 ($3.321 billion).

So, the trade balance between the two country was $3.521 billion in favor of Iran.

The trade turnover between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014, which stood at $9.76 billion in 2015, indicating a 29-percent plunge.