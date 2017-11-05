North Korea may become main topic at possible Trump-Putin meeting - White House

A White House spokesperson said on Sunday that the North Korean crisis will be a "primary subject — or topic" when President Putin will meet his US counterpart, Sputnik reported.

"Russia borders North Korea. They are also very concerned, I think, with the direction that North Korea is leading the region toward — into this crisis. And, naturally, Russia should have a role in that future," the spokesperson said.

The spokesman noted that as a member of the UN Russia is obliged to uphold UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea, including "two significant increases in sanctions that were passed in 15-0 votes" earlier this year.

Also on Sunday, President Trump who was on board Air Force One heading to Tokyo, said he was expecting to hold a conversation with Vladimir Putin during his ongoing Asian trip. He said he hopes the Russian leader will help Washington resolve the North Korean issue.