Mass shooting at Texas church kills up to 27

2017-11-06 00:26 | www.trend.az | 1

A mass shooting at a small church in mid-Texas has left up to 27 people dead, including children, while many more have been wounded, Sputnik reported.

The killings are said to have begun about 11:30 a.m., local time, at the First Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, Texas, according to BBC.

A local sheriff, Joe Tackitt, earlier stated that an undetermined number of people had been killed, and that many had been taken to the hospital.

While the exact casualty number is not known, a county commissioner, Albert Gomez, stated that as many as 27 were dead as a result of the mass shooting. Dozens more have been injured, he added, cited by Bnonews.com.

The shooter is believed to have been killed in the massacre.

Emergency officials are on scene and updated reports are expected.