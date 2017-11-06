Helicopter with Saudi Prince, government officials crashes near Yemen border

A Saudi prince and several government officials have reportedly died in an aircraft crash in Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border, Sputnik reported.

A helicopter carrying Saudi government officials has crashed in the southwest Asir Region of the country, media reported.

Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, the deputy governor of the Asir region, and several senior regional government officials had died in the crash, according to Al Arabiya.

Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, the son of Prince Muqrin al-Saud, former Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, was also a member of the House of Saud, and an advisor at the court of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.