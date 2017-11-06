Turkey condemns Texas church shooting

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the terror attack in the U.S.’ Texas state that caused “multiple deaths” on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

In a written statement, the ministry said: “We are deeply saddened by the terrorist attack carried out at a church in Texas state claiming tens of lives and leaving many people injured.”

“We strongly condemn this attack and wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to the people of the U.S.," it added.

During morning service, a gunman allegedly opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Sunderland Springs, population 683, a rural town about 35 miles East of San Antonio.

The shooter fled and after a brief chase was found dead.

Officials have provided few details but local television station KSAT 12 said police confirmed “multiple deaths.” A number of wounded have been transported to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries.