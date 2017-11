Azerbaijani FM visiting Sweden

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is in the Kingdom of Sweden on an official visit, the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported Nov. 6.

The visit will last until Nov. 7, according to the press service.



Mammadyarov will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom and other officials within the framework of the visit.



Wallstrom paid a visit to Azerbaijan Feb. 10, 2016.