PM: Japan intends to continue close co-op with Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 6

Japan intends to work closely with Uzbekistan to jointly resolve international and regional issues, including the settlement of the North Korean problem, says a message of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The message was sent as a response to Mirziyoyev’s congratulations on the victory in the general parliamentary election in Japan, said the Uzbek president’s press service.

Despite the fact that the election was held in a difficult atmosphere, the Liberal Democratic Party was able to win, said Shinzo Abe in his message adding that it gives him great pleasure to continue cooperation with the Uzbek president.

The Japanese PM added that he will continue efforts to deepen friendly relations between Japan and Uzbekistan, as well as to jointly address the international and regional issues facing the two countries.