Elmar Gasimov meets SPE President Darcy Spady

2017-11-06 09:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with 2018 President of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Darcy Spady and SPE Regional Director, Russia and the Caspian Region, Aizhana Jussupbekova.

Having warmly welcomed the guests of the Higher School, Elmar Gasimov expressed his satisfaction with conducting the fourth SPE Regional Student Development Summit at BHOS. The Rector emphasized importance of SPE activities and programs for training of young specialists of oil and gas industry and said that the Higher School is interested in deepening cooperation with the Society of Petroleum Engineers. In his words, participation of the BHOS students in SPE projects and initiatives provides them with excellent opportunities for their professional development.

In his turn, 2018 SPE President Darcy Spady extended his sincere gratitude to the BHOS Rector for organizational support to the Regional Student Development Summit and for general support of SPE activities.

At the meeting, the participants also discussed ways of cooperation development and new potential spheres of partnership between BHOS and SPE, which has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1997.