Brazilian FM to pay first visit to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-11-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on November 15, a diplomatic source told Trend.

During the first-ever visit, the minister will hold meetings with the Azerbaijani authorities.

Brazil recognized the independence of Azerbaijan Dec.26, 1991. On Oct.23, 1993 diplomatic relations was founded between the two countries. Brazil established embassy in Azerbaijan in June 2009. Azerbaijan’s embassy in Brasilia opened in 2011.

The trade with Brazil for the first nine months of 2017 amounted to $157.94 million, which is more by 4.6 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. The import of Brazilian products accounted for $ 157.88 million (an increase of 6.6 percent compared to the same period last year).