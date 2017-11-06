France ready to strengthen co-op with Turkmenistan - Macron

2017-11-06 11:48 | www.trend.az

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

France hopes that it will continue to strengthen cooperation in all spheres with Turkmenistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The French president in his letter welcomed continuous development of partnership strategy with Turkmenistan over the past 25 years.

In addition, the letter said that France will continue to respect the choice made by Turkmenistan in favor of neutrality, and support the initiatives of Ashgabat to foster peace and regional cooperation.

In general, French companies in Turkmenistan are represented in such areas as construction, transportation, tourism, energy.