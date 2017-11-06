Nar presents all-new Full packages

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Nar presented the all-new “Full” packages. Those subscribers, who join one of the new packages, being “Full 9”, “Full 14” and “Full 19”, will be able to benefit from this advantageous offer and enjoy lots of communication time.

The main distinctive quality of these packages, which include calling minutes and plenty of internet traffic, is that the gained bonuses are transferred to the next month if remained unused. Thus, Nar, based on the feedback of its customers, provided them with a great opportunity to use the remaining bonuses on the next month, by means of the “Full” packages.

Upon joining the “Full 9” package, the customers will get 300 countrywide minutes and 1.5 Gb of internet traffic, while the “Full 14” and “Full 19” packages offer 450 countrywide minutes + 2 Gb of internet and 600 countrywide minutes + 2.5 Gb of traffic respectively. Depending on the size of selected package, an amount of 9, 14 or 19 AZN will be deducted from the subscriber’s balance. Bonuses unused by the subscribers of constantly renewed packages will be carried to the next month.

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about higher “Full” packages and more.

“Azerfon” company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Moreover, within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the operator has introduced the “HD-Voice” service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice. With a large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.