Turkmenistan to host regional economic conference on Afghanistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA VII) is planned to be held in Ashgabat on Nov. 14-15, said the Turkmen Foreign Ministry in a message Nov. 6.

The message says that Geneva has recently hosted a panel discussion dedicated to the upcoming forum. An exchange of views was held on the prospects for RECCA projects being implemented in energy, transportation, trade and transit, communications, labor support and others.

Representatives of international organizations from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan, as well as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) addressed the event.

The RECCA, initiated in 2005 in Kabul, aims to consolidate the efforts of the countries of the region in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan and promoting regional economic integration of South and Central Asia.