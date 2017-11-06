2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tickets on sale (UPDATE)

Ticket sales for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, to be held on April 27-29, have started.

Both foreign and local F1 fans will be able to get a 20-percent discount on tickets from November 6 to December 31, 2017.

Additionally, local residents are offered an additional 25-percent discount.

The initial discount campaign is available only for 4-day tickets (April 26-29) and for the grandstands. During the initial discount campaign, the price of 4-day tickets for local residents will vary between 160-600 manats, depending on grandstands. For children, this price will vary between 120-420 manats, respectively.

Moreover, during the campaign, it will also be possible to get one-day tickets to the pit lane walkabout zones. The price of one-day tickets for these zones is 60 manats for Friday, 100 manats for Saturday, and 150 manats for Sunday.

Starting from January 1, 2018, ticket sales will be carried out at a full price only for foreign citizens, while a 25-percent discount will be valid for local residents. Meanwhile, new ticket types will be offered from that date.