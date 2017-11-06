No cheap tickets for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018

2017-11-06 12:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Cheap tickets, sold this year for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, will not be offered in 2018, said Bulent Ozerdim, head of Commercial Department at Baku City Circuit.

He added that 30,000 tickets will be offered for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ozerdim said that it is planned to have receive revenues from the upcoming race, thus the number of VIP zone tickets will be increased.

Work is underway on increasing the revenues from the race, said Ozerdim.

Therefore, it is envisaged to increase the number of tickets for VIP zones, he added.