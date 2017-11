Baku to host Istanbul Process ministerial conference

2017-11-06 12:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Baku will host the 7th ministerial conference as part of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process from November 30 to December 1, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Nov. 6.

Countries and international organizations supporting the Istanbul Process will take part in the conference, said the ministry.

Story still developing