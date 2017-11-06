2018 Formula 1 in Baku: expenses fall, revenues grow

2017-11-06 12:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The expenses for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku April 27-29 will decrease, Nigar Arpadarai, head of marketing and communications at Baku City Circuit (BCC), said at a press conference in Baku Nov. 6.

“The F1 Pit Building has not been dismantled, safety barriers remain in place, many structures have already been purchased, and there is no need to re-acquire them,” she noted. “In some areas, the asphalt cover has not been removed.”

She added that marketing expenses for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also decrease.

“From year to year, our expenses decrease, while our revenues grow, and we will continue holding races according to this principle,” she said.