Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-11-06 12:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70026 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 23

1.7001

Oct. 30

1.7002

Oct. 24

1.7001

Oct. 31

1.7002

Oct. 25

1.7002

Nov. 1

1.7003

Oct. 26

1.7002

Nov. 2

1.7003

Oct. 27

1.7002

Nov. 3

1.7003

Average weekly

1.70016

Average weekly

1.70026

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0078 manats or 0.3949 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99774 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 23

2.0010

Oct. 30

1.9751

Oct. 24

1.9997

Oct. 31

1.9767

Oct. 25

1.9991

Nov. 1

1.9776

Oct. 26

2.0107

Nov. 2

1.9821

Oct. 27

1.9782

Nov. 3

1.9829

Average weekly

1.99774

Average weekly

1.97888

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3413percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02924 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 23

0.0295

Oct. 30

0.0293

Oct. 24

0.0296

Oct. 31

0.0293

Oct. 25

0.0295

Nov. 1

0.0292

Oct. 26

0.0294

Nov. 2

0.0292

Oct. 27

0.0294

Nov. 3

0.0292

Average weekly

0.02948

Average weekly

0.02924

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0035 manats or 0.7774 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44842 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 23

0.4611

Oct. 30

0.4502

Oct. 24

0.4587

Oct. 31

0.4497

Oct. 25

0.4550

Nov. 1

0.4483

Oct. 26

0.4527

Nov. 2

0.4472

Oct. 27

0.4447

Nov. 3

0.4467

Average weekly

0.45444

Average weekly

0.44842

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 21.8055 manats or by 1.0127 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2164.38012 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 23

2178.1681

Oct. 30

2153.2183

Oct. 24

2167.4575

Oct. 31

2162.6544

Oct. 25

2170.2203

Nov. 1

2159.6360

Oct. 26

2167.7550

Nov. 2

2171.3681

Oct. 27

2165.6298

Nov. 3

2175.0238

Average weekly

2169.84614

Average weekly

2164.38012

