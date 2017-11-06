Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70026 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 23 1.7001 Oct. 30 1.7002 Oct. 24 1.7001 Oct. 31 1.7002 Oct. 25 1.7002 Nov. 1 1.7003 Oct. 26 1.7002 Nov. 2 1.7003 Oct. 27 1.7002 Nov. 3 1.7003 Average weekly 1.70016 Average weekly 1.70026

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0078 manats or 0.3949 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99774 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 23 2.0010 Oct. 30 1.9751 Oct. 24 1.9997 Oct. 31 1.9767 Oct. 25 1.9991 Nov. 1 1.9776 Oct. 26 2.0107 Nov. 2 1.9821 Oct. 27 1.9782 Nov. 3 1.9829 Average weekly 1.99774 Average weekly 1.97888

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3413percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02924 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 23 0.0295 Oct. 30 0.0293 Oct. 24 0.0296 Oct. 31 0.0293 Oct. 25 0.0295 Nov. 1 0.0292 Oct. 26 0.0294 Nov. 2 0.0292 Oct. 27 0.0294 Nov. 3 0.0292 Average weekly 0.02948 Average weekly 0.02924

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0035 manats or 0.7774 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44842 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Oct. 23 0.4611 Oct. 30 0.4502 Oct. 24 0.4587 Oct. 31 0.4497 Oct. 25 0.4550 Nov. 1 0.4483 Oct. 26 0.4527 Nov. 2 0.4472 Oct. 27 0.4447 Nov. 3 0.4467 Average weekly 0.45444 Average weekly 0.44842

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 21.8055 manats or by 1.0127 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2164.38012 manats.