Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-11-06 12:47 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.0059 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70026 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Oct. 23
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 30
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 24
|
1.7001
|
Oct. 31
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 25
|
1.7002
|
Nov. 1
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 26
|
1.7002
|
Nov. 2
|
1.7003
|
Oct. 27
|
1.7002
|
Nov. 3
|
1.7003
|
Average weekly
|
1.70016
|
Average weekly
|
1.70026
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0078 manats or 0.3949 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99774 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Oct. 23
|
2.0010
|
Oct. 30
|
1.9751
|
Oct. 24
|
1.9997
|
Oct. 31
|
1.9767
|
Oct. 25
|
1.9991
|
Nov. 1
|
1.9776
|
Oct. 26
|
2.0107
|
Nov. 2
|
1.9821
|
Oct. 27
|
1.9782
|
Nov. 3
|
1.9829
|
Average weekly
|
1.99774
|
Average weekly
|
1.97888
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.3413percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02924 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Oct. 23
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 30
|
0.0293
|
Oct. 24
|
0.0296
|
Oct. 31
|
0.0293
|
Oct. 25
|
0.0295
|
Nov. 1
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 26
|
0.0294
|
Nov. 2
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 27
|
0.0294
|
Nov. 3
|
0.0292
|
Average weekly
|
0.02948
|
Average weekly
|
0.02924
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0035 manats or 0.7774 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44842 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Oct. 23
|
0.4611
|
Oct. 30
|
0.4502
|
Oct. 24
|
0.4587
|
Oct. 31
|
0.4497
|
Oct. 25
|
0.4550
|
Nov. 1
|
0.4483
|
Oct. 26
|
0.4527
|
Nov. 2
|
0.4472
|
Oct. 27
|
0.4447
|
Nov. 3
|
0.4467
|
Average weekly
|
0.45444
|
Average weekly
|
0.44842
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 21.8055 manats or by 1.0127 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2164.38012 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 23
|
2178.1681
|
Oct. 30
|
2153.2183
|
Oct. 24
|
2167.4575
|
Oct. 31
|
2162.6544
|
Oct. 25
|
2170.2203
|
Nov. 1
|
2159.6360
|
Oct. 26
|
2167.7550
|
Nov. 2
|
2171.3681
|
Oct. 27
|
2165.6298
|
Nov. 3
|
2175.0238
|
Average weekly
|
2169.84614
|
Average weekly
|
2164.38012