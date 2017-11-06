US, Turkey to mull regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US and Turkey will discuss regional issues during the visit of the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to the US, the Turkish media reported Nov. 6.

It is reported that Yildirim’s visit will take place Nov.7.

It is also expected that the crisis in the US-Turkish relations, as well as the issue of extradition of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the 2016 military coup attempt in Turkey, will be discussed.

On Oct. 8, 2017, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

Turkish authorities, commenting on the arrest of the Consulate General’s employee, noted that he had links with the movement of Fethullah Gulen.

