Iranian police seize over 11 mln CDs with "illegal content"

2017-11-06 13:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iranian police sized over 11 million CDs with "obscene and illegal" content in an operation in capital city of Tehran in last 48 hours, Tehran police chief, Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi, said Nov. 6.

The operation was launched following a long period of intelligence work, Rahimi said, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

He did not unveil any further information about the type of CDs which have been seized.

Rahimi said the operation was coordinated with the country's judiciary, adding that over 400 shops in Tehran, which were selling cultural products, were investigated in the wide-spread operation.

A large number of these shops, which were copying and distributing CDs and DVDs with illegal content received warning, and will be closed if they continue distributing such products, Rahimi said.

He further said that considerable amount of video games, which were imported into the country illegally were seized as well.

“Unfortunately, these unauthorized games contain anti-ethical contents, and in some cases promote Satanism,” the police commander said.

Iranian security forces launch similar operations from time by time in Tehran and other large cities.