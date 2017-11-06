Azer Turk Bank supports young businessmen

Azerbaijan Business Case Competition organized by the US-educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association kicks off in Baku.

Azerbaijan Business Case Competition is an annual competition, where teams of student from the major universities of the country work to solve real-life business problems using their knowledge in various business disciplines, including finance, marketing, accounting, technology and management, and present their solutions to a panel of judges, that chooses the winner.

The state-owned Azer Turk Bank, active participant of corporate social responsibility projects, is supporting this significant project held for the 15th time. Azer Turk Bank as a pioneer company in its sphere aims to support the youth in getting more knowledge in the field of economic sciences and practical skills, not depending on education level and specialization, encouraging future career development in the business field.

The state owns 75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, operating in Azerbaijan for 22 years. More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.