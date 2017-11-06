Demand exceeds supply at CBA auction

2017-11-06 13:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Demand at a deposit auction held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) exceeded supply 6.3 times, the CBA said Nov. 6.

The CBA received 100 million manats from banks, while the demand was 630.8 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction was 10.01 percent.

The Central Bank began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016.

Thirty-one banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 6)