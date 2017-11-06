New flights to operate from Astana to European cities

2017-11-06 14:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

New flights en route Astana-Vilnius, Almaty-Riga and Astana-Bucharest are planned to be launched in 2018.

The relevant agreements were reached during meetings held by the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan held within the framework of the 10th International Conference on Transport and Transit Potential "TransEurasia-2017", Kazinform reports with reference to the Committee.

The local airline company SCAT plans to open a new international flight on the route Astana-Vilnius in May 2018.

The airline "Air Baltic" of Latvia plans to open a new international flight on the route Riga-Almaty.

The possibility of opening the flight on the route Astana-Bucharest is under consideration by the Romanian national air carrier Tarom, according to the Romanian embassy.