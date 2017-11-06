Uzbek foreign trade turnover grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover in January-September 2017 amounted to more than $19.95 billion, said a quarterly report of the country’s State Statistics Committee.

Compared to the same period of 2016, the Uzbek foreign trade turnover grew 16.7 percent.

Exports of Uzbekistan in January-September 2017 amounted to more than $10.36 billion (25.6 percent growth), and imports - $9.59 billion (8.4 percent growth). The Uzbek foreign trade surplus amounted to $767.7 million (trade with the CIS member countries amounted to $715.8 million and with other countries - to $51.9 million).

Foreign trade operations of residents of Uzbekistan are mainly carried out with Asian countries (45.7 percent of total trade turnover), Europe (44.2 percent) and America (2.6 percent), which account for 92.5 percent of the total trade turnover volume.

Among the CIS member countries, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan, which account for 28.6 percent of the total foreign trade turnover, are the main foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan. Other countries include China, Turkey, South Korea, Germany, Afghanistan, Brazil, India, Latvia, Iran, France, Lithuania, the US and Italy, which account for 40.4 percent of the total foreign trade turnover.