Uzbekistan reveals main factors of GDP growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

In January-September 2017, Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 170.07 trillion soums at current prices, according to preliminary information, said a quarterly report of the country’s State Statistics Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, the GDP grew 5.3 percent, said the report.

Growth in the main sectors of the Uzbek economy, such as agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 3.5 percent (share in the GDP structure - 16.9 percent), industry - 4.1 percent (25 percent), construction - 5.3 percent (7.4 percent), trade, accommodation and food service - 6.5 percent (11.6 percent), transportation and storage, information and communication - 7.3 percent (13.1 percent) and other service industries - 6 percent (26 percent) were the main factors of the Uzbek GDP growth.

The share of services in the structure of GDP in January-September 2017 was 50.7 percent, which is 0.6 percentage points less than in January-September 2016 (51.3 percent). In the share of services, the share of transportation and storage, information and communication decreased by 0.6 percentage points and amounted to 13.1 percent in the reporting period.

The share of trade, accommodation and food service increased by 0.5 percentage points and amounted to 11.6 percent, the share of other service industries decreased from 26.5 percent in January-September 2016 to 26 percent in January-September 2017.

In the GDP structure on types of ownership, 80.3 percent accounts for the non-state sector of the Uzbek economy, and 19.7 percent accounts for the state sector of the economy.

(8,078.12 soums = 1 USD on Nov. 6)