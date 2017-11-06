Alibaba CEO may visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Chinese entrepreneur, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group Jack Yun Ma may visit the 23-rd Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition and Conference (BakuTel), to be held on December 5-8, 2017, a source on the country’s telecommunications market told Trend Nov. 6.

Preliminary agreement on this was reached earlier, during the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), held in Geneva on April 24-28, 2017.

Cooperation of the Azerbaijani side with Alibaba Group is being carried out as part of the azexport.az project (Azerbaijan’s e-commerce portal). Currently, information resources of the azexport.az portal are integrated with databases of such big e-commerce websites as Alibaba, eBay and AllBiz.

This means that products of local entrepreneurs, placed on the Azerbaijani portal, get access to the world’s leading trade platforms with a multi-million user audience.