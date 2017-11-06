Two Afghan ministers to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Afghanistan's Minister of Finance Eklil Ahmad Hakimi and Acting and Nominated Minister of Communications and Information Technologies Shahzad Gul Aryobee will be on a visit to Azerbaijan Nov.7-8, Trend learned from Afghan embassy in Baku.

During the visit, Hakimi will hold a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, while Aryobee will have discussions with Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, said the embassy.