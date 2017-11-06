Erbil ready to restore relations with Turkey, Iran

2017-11-06 15:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Nechirvan Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish Autonomy of Iraq, expressed Erbil’s readiness to restore relations with Turkey and Iran, the Iraqi media reported Nov. 6.

It was earlier reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the meeting request of Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq.

Barzani asked Erdogan to meet after the so-called independence referendum in the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq Sept. 25.