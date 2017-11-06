Gentenary of composer Gara Garayev to be marked at UNESCO

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

A list of anniversaries to be celebrated in 2018-2019 was adopted during the 39th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in a message Nov. 6.

Member states put forward 48 proposals in order to be included in the list presented by the UNESCO Executive Board. Azerbaijan offered to hold the 100th anniversaries of brilliant composer Gara Garayev and Baku State University.

Thus, the 100th anniversaries of Gara Garayev and Baku State University will be celebrated with the support of UNESCO in Paris in 2018 and in 2019, respectively.

Azerbaijan also supported Iran’s proposal on holding the 850th anniversary of the beginning of creative activity of the great poet and philosopher of the East of Azerbaijani origin, Shihabuddin Yahya Suhrawardi.