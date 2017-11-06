Azerbaijani gymnast grabs 4 gold medals at 20th Happy Cup 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani national gymnastics team won 4 gold and 1 silver medals at the 20th Happy Cup 2017 International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Belgium’s Ghent city on November 3-5, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said Nov 6.

All medals for Azerbaijan were grabbed by gymnast Zohra Aghamirova. Aghamirova won the first gold medal in all-around exercises. In the finals the gymnast won 3 more gold medals in the exercises with a hoop, a ribbon and a club.

Aghamirova won the silver medal in an exercise with a ball.

Yelyzaveta Luzan, who represented Azerbaijan at the tournament in the "junior" program, performed in two finals. Among 57 athletes, the young gymnast ranked fourth in an exercise with a ribbon and fifth - in an exercise with a ball.