Kazakhstan's eco-friendly technology of interest to foreign companies

2017-11-06 16:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A number of foreign companies have expressed interest in Kazakh technologies on reduction of enterprise emissions, Director of the Research Institute on "Energy-saving and energy-efficient technologies" Altai Alimgazin said at the meeting with the representatives of the Kazakh government.

“Pumping technologies using unconventional energy sources is a significant problem that the whole world currently experiences. The issue is mainly related to the emission of greenhouse gas. We have 37 thermal power plants, several large hydropower stations, three oil refineries, metallurgical plants in Kazakhstan with a circulating water supply system,” Director of the Research Institute on "Energy-saving and energy-efficient technologies" said Altai Alimgazin, Kazakh media reported.

He added that the use of these technologies will allow the enterprises to reduce emissions by 24 times.

“We see how the thermal power plant of Astrana produces thermal white couples, polluting the air. We propose to reduce these emissions through our systems, and we consider it a great opportunity to reduce the air pollution,” said Alimgazin.

The mentioned technologies are planned to be produced in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar city.

“Our products have already attracted interest of a number of foreign companies, including Russian and the US companies.”