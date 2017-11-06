Turkish president to visit Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia Nov. 13, the Turkish media reported Nov. 6.

During the Moscow visit, Erdogan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed more than 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State”, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

