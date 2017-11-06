OPEC daily basket price up

2017-11-06 17:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $59.15 a barrel on Nov.3, compared with $58.49 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for January futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix increased by 0.77 percent to $62.55 per barrel, while the price for December futures of WTI oil rose by 0.61 percent to $55.98 per barrel on Nov.6.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn