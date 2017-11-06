Nar organizes press tour for journalists on the occasion of Pomegranate Festival

2017-11-06 18:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Well-known for its devotion to the national cultural heritage Nar organized a press tour for media representatives on the occasion of the traditional Pomegranate Festival held in Goychay region. The event accompanied by various interesting contests and an exciting entertainment program was held in a festive holiday atmosphere.

During the event Nar employees delivered a presentation to the participating journalist where they highlighted in details the main areas of the mobile operator’s activity, especially the activities held in the regions.

Among other topics, they talked about the Yerlim tariff packages which provide the customers in regions with an opportunity to make calls at the price of only 1 kopeck per minute; works conducted in order to improve the network and new base stations installed on the country’s territory in the year of 2017; provision of Nar network coverage at territories which were liberated from the occupation; launch of the HD Voice service which significantly improves the quality of voice during calls; replacement of ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) transmission lines with modern IP (internet protocol) lines, allowing higher quality communication, and other activities.

Complex activities organized by Nar within the frames of the festival attracted wide attention of the public. Media representatives participating in the festival watched the mobile operator’s presentation with interest and prepared a detailed reportage about the event.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ trademark, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. Within the frames of strategy aimed at continuous improvement of its network quality Nar introduced the HD-Voice (High Definition Voice) service, which is designed to significantly increase the quality of voice calls and ensure the clearest way of voice transmission. With the large network of over 6000 base stations covering 93% of the country Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about products, services, tariffs and campaigns of Nar.